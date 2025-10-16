Marvel boss Brad Winderbaum has hinted that a new Jessica Jones series might be on the horizon.

Ad

More than five years after the Krysten Ritter-led series, which premiered on Netflix, came to an end in June 2019, the actress is bringing the tormented but super-powered private investigator back to our screens in the forthcoming second season of Daredevil: Born Again.

And it might not be the last time we see the character, as Winderbaum hinted at a reboot of the original series during a recent interview on Phase Hero.

Asked by host Brandon Davis about a potential Jessica Jones: Born Again, Winderbaum revealed: "[It's coming] maybe sooner than you think."

Ritter, who appeared later on the podcast, also spoke about what fans could expect from her character in her next on-screen return, saying: "There's a lot of stuff that I've felt there was room to explore, and Brad and I talked about it."

She added: "And I am not going to say any of it, because we're going to be doing it."

Marvel's Jessica Jones, David Tennant (Netflix, BA)

Back in July, Ritter opened up about reprising her role as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again season 2.

"It's very exciting. I am very thrilled to be back in Jessica's boots. There's more story for her, and it's really exciting," she told ScreenRant.

Asked to compare the Disney Plus series with the original Jessica Jones series, Ritter described it as “gritty”.

She continued: "It feels big, too. The crew's amazing. I've had an amazing experience. I can't say anything, but I love being with Charlie [Cox]. It was as if no time had passed. Like, my first day, I was looking around like, we're back… I think the fans are going to be very, very thrilled. We're doing some cool stuff."

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is set to come out in March 2026 on Disney Plus and will revolve around Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) as he assembles a group of allies to take down Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio).

Daredevil seasons 1-3 and Born Again are available to stream on Disney Plus.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.