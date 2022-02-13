The clip shows Compston's character Daniel going into the courtroom to take the stand in the trial of his father Phil (Vincent Regan), who had been charged with murder at the end of the first run.

Martin Compston returns for the second series of Alibi drama Traces this week – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a preview of the first episode.

At the start of the clip, we see him summoned by an official and he hugs his girlfriend Emma (Molly Windsor), with the pair telling each other that they love each other before he walks down the corridor accompanied by a foreboding soundtrack.

The official tells him: "When you go in, the witness box is on the left-hand side." Daniel thanks him before walking into the courtroom and sharing a brief moment of eye contact with his father.

The judge then asks if he wishes to take the oath or to affirm, and Daniel chooses the latter.

You can watch the clip in full below.

An official synopsis for the first episode reads: "Whilst Emma and Daniel prepare for the murder trial of his father, McKinven (Michael Nardone) and Sarah (Laura Fraser) are back together when a church hall is bombed, rocking Dundee."

And it looks like that bombing will form the dramatic impetus for the rest of the season, which will follow the women of the Scottish Institute of Forensic Science (SIFA) as they aim to get to the bottom of who is behind the attack.

Speaking about the new series last year, Compston told , "[In] series two the story has moved on a little bit. At the end of series one Daniel had turned in some evidence against his dad and his dad had been arrested.

"We’re now just before the trial of his dad for the murder of his girlfriend Emma’s mum. You find Daniel and Emma in quite a happy place, actually, they reconciled at the funeral at the end of series one and for a split second they’re kinda happy and then the wheels start to come off a bit…"

Windsor added, "I’m most excited about this series of Traces because it raised a lot of questions at the end of season one and there’s still so many unanswered questions with her family, her work and her relationship. I think it’s that stuff to me that’s really interesting and it goes beyond the whodunnit of season one."

Traces will return to Alibi early on Tuesday 15th February.