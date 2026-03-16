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Martin Clunes talks transforming into Huw Edwards for new drama tackling "awful" crimes – and reveals why Edwards's family do not feature
Martin Clunes pinned back his ears and went on a diet to deliver the central role in a drama that recounts the grim scandal that ended the career of Huw Edwards.
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Published: Monday, 16 March 2026 at 5:00 pm
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