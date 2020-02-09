It will reportedly chronicle the difficult final months leading up to the star's tragic death, during which she was embroiled in a troubling situation involving the Mafia, the Kennedy administration and the Hollywood elite.

The series will be written by The Good Karma Hospital and The Mallorca Files scribe Dan Sefton, who said of the project, "Many people think they know the truth about Marilyn Monroe’s final months, but it’s a complicated and tragic story; one which we want to depict with compassion and sensitivity.

"It's fantastic to be partnering with 101 Studios and ABG on the next stage of development, and we can’t wait to bring Marilyn to life."

David Glasser, the CEO of 101 Studios, added, "Beloved movie legend Marilyn Monroe has had many memoirs created about her life, but none quite like this.

"Keith Badman has uncovered gems of never before released details, centered around the last few months of her sensationalised life and the accusations made. The series pays homage to the bright star whose life was extinguished too early."

Meanwhile Katie Jones of Authentic Brands Group, the owner of the Monroe Estate said, "Marilyn Monroe is an enigmatic icon whose multifaceted life continues to inspire and intrigue us.

"She was a trailblazer who forged her own path, during a time when women’s voices were often ignored and silenced.

"It is the perfect time to tell her iconic story as the challenges she faced are still prevalent in women’s lives today."

No casting for the series has yet been announced, but it seems likely that the role of Monroe will be a much sought-after part.