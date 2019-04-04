Martin Clunes plays Colin Sutton

Who is Colin Sutton? Real-life detective Colin Sutton tenaciously pursued Amélie Delagrange's killer – a manhunt that led him to connect Levi Bellfield to two previous murders, including that of 13-year-old Milly Dowler.

Where have I seen Martin Clunes before? Since rising to fame in Bafta-winning Men Behaving Badly, Clunes has gone on to star in ITV's hit drama series Doc Martin playing the curmudgeonly lead. In a career that's spanned more than 30 years, he's appeared in a string of programmes – most recently playing Sir Pitt Crawley in Vanity Fair.

In film, Clunes appeared in Oscar-winning historical romance Shakespeare in Love, playing the real-life Elizabethan actor Richard Burbage. He's also got a new BBC comedy – Warren – in the works, starring as a pedantic driving instructor.

Celyn Jones plays Levi Bellfield

Who is Levi Bellfield? An English serial killer currently serving life sentences following multiple convictions for murder and attempted murder.

Where have I seen Celyn Jones before? Welsh actor Celyn Jones has recently starred in Catastrophe as Aeron, and has appeared in multiple TV shows including Stella and The Bill.

He plays Winston Churchill in upcoming film Born a King, which follows the real-life Prince Faisal.

Katie Lyon plays DS Jo Brunt

Who is DS Jo Brunt? Detective Sergeant Jo Brunt worked on the murder case alongside DCI Colin Sutton.

Where have I see Katie Lyon before? Lyons starred as Madame Maguy alongside Rowan Atkinson in Maigret Sets a Trap, and has previously appeared in various TV series, including Bluestone 42 as Bird, BBC1's Call the Midwife, and Stan Lee's Lucky Man.

Claudie Blakley plays Louise Sutton

Who is Louise Sutton? Wife of the detective Colin Sutton.

Where have I seen Claudie Blakley before? Perhaps best recognised for her period drama roles, Claudie Blakley played Charlotte Lucas alongside Keira Knightley in the film adaptation Pride and Prejudice, and had starring roles in the BBC's Lark Rise to Candleford as Emma Timmins, and in Cranford as Martha.

She recently appeared as Agatha Redmond in Grantchester, and has starred in Silent Witness and Call the Midwife.

Stephen Wight plays DC Clive Grace

Who is DC Clive Grace? DC Clive Grace worked on the murder case alongside DCI Colin Sutton.

Where have I seen Stephen Wight before? Film and TV actor Stephen Wright recently played Karl in BBC1's Informer, and has also enjoyed supporting roles in various shows including Lovesick, Maigret: Night at the Crossroads, The Paradise and Bluestone 42.

He also starred in last year's historical film Peterloo, directed and written by Mike Leigh and based on the real-life 1819 Peterloo massacre.

Steffan Rhodri plays DC Neil Jones

Who is DC Neil Jones? Detective Constable Neil Jones worked alongside DCI Colin Sutton following the murder of Amélie Delagrange.

Where have I seen Steffan Rhodri before? Welsh character actor Steffan Rhodri might be recognised by international audiences for his role as Reg Cattermole (aka the Ministry employee whom Ron Weasley transforms into using a little Polyjuice Potion) in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I.

Meanwhile, Gavin and Stacey fans will recognise Rhodri as Dave, a truck-driver and Vanessa's one-time fiancé. Recently, he's also appeared in A Very English Scandal, Apple Tree Yard, and Keeping Faith.

This article was originally published on 2 January 2019