The synopsis for the series, courtesy of PBS Masterpiece, promises a "vividly realised Paris not often seen on camera" spanning "the glitzy upper-class world of luxury hotels and mansions to local bourgeois bistros and bars and the underground haunts of the professionally criminal".

Maigret's cases have previously been brought to live-action in a 1960s television series starring Rupert Davies and, more recently, a two-season ITV drama starring Rowan Atkinson in the title role.

The logline continues: "Maigret strives above all to unravel our motivations. He is good at this not because he is a genius, or has special methods, but because he listens – he doesn't solve crimes so much as he solves people."

The first-look image (above) sees Wainwright in a shirt and jacket with the Eiffel Tower in the background behind him.

Stefanie Martini (The Gold), Blake Harrison (World on Fire), Reda Elazouar (Sex Education), Kerrie Hayes (The Responder), Shaniqua Okwok (The Flatshare), Rob Kazinsky (Star Trek: Section 31) and Nathalie Armin (Juice) will also star.

David Stern, joint managing director at production company Playground, said: "George Simenon's creation of Jules Maigret holds a firm place in the pantheon of great literary detectives and we are incredibly grateful to our partners Masterpiece, Banijay, ILP and John Simenon for their trust and support as we endeavour to bring a contemporary Maigret to a new, worldwide audience."

The series, which does not yet have a confirmed UK broadcaster, is created by Patrick Harbinson, whose earlier credits include The Tower, Homeland and Person of Interest.

Maigret is coming soon.

