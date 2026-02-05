Three years after Luther: The Fallen Sun was released on Netflix, things are finally taking shape on the already-announced sequel film, with additional cast members now having been confirmed.

Ad

Those joining the film's cast include Game of Thrones's Stephen Dillane, Harry Potter's Ian Hart, The Witcher's Anya Chalotra, Andor's Kyle Soller and The Iris Affair's Niamh Algar.

This marks a reunion between Algar and Luther creator Neil Cross, who was also behind The Iris Affair. None of the new stars' characters have yet been confirmed.

These new cast members join Idris Elba, Ruth Wilson and Dermot Crowley, all of whom are returning as their iconic characters from the hit BBC series.

Anya Chalotra, Kyle Soller and Niamh Algar. Netflix, LucasFilm, Sky UK

Wilson's return means we will get to see her fan favourite character Alice for the first time since the season 5 finale, which appeared to show the character's death. However, Cross and Wilson have both long teased that things may not have been quite what they seemed.

Cross told RadioTimes.com back in 2023 that "like Ruth said, we never saw a body," while director Jamie Payne added: "We never saw a body. And that is exciting. I think, as a Luther fan, it's exciting that those stories are out there to be explored potentially.”

The synopsis for the upcoming Luther film says: "When a wave of brutal, seemingly random murders hits London, Luther is secretly called back into service. But how can he save London when everyone on all sides seems to want him dead?"

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

When the film was first confirmed, Cross said in a statement: "Luther, Alice, and Schenk are more than characters to me — they’re family. I never stop wondering where they are, what’s become of them… and what horrors might be stirring in the shadows of London while Luther’s not around. So we decided to get together and find out what happens next."

Luther: The Fallen Sun is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Movies coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.