Line of Duty’s Martin Compston teases shocking episode five ending

It’s fair to say that this series of Line of Duty has already been full of excitement, culminating in a convoy shoot-out in episode four that had the nation on the edge of their seats. But could we be in for even bigger shocks in episode five?

Advertisement

That’s what we’re wondering following a curious comment from series star Martin Compston, who plays DI Steve Arnott in the series and who shared a video on Twitter while thanking various critics for not spoiling elements of future episodes.

Big shout out to the media for not giving away any spoilers much appreciated! Especially when they know there will be more than a few @Vicky_McClure like reactions from below to what’s coming in Episode 5 👀 #lineofduty6 Sunday9pm. Have a great weekend 😎 pic.twitter.com/RhHzB3qDiw — martin compston (@martin_compston) April 16, 2021

In the video, co-star Vicky McClure tries and fails to scare Compston on set by sneaking up on him – only for Compston to turn the tables and surprise her, eliciting a huge scream from the Kate Fleming actress. And apparently, we might all be similarly shocked by what’s coming at the end of episode five…

“Big shout out to the media for not giving away any spoilers much appreciated!” Compston wrote on Twitter.

“Especially when they know there will be more than a few Vicky McClure-like reactions from below to what’s coming in Episode 5.”

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Previously, early listings for the series’ sixth episode hinted at some pretty major developments in Line of Duty’s fifth episode, implying that some “tragic events” took place that the AC-12 team would have to recover from. Notably, Kelly McDonald’s Jo Davidson and McClure’s Kate Fleming were also missing from the episode six cast list, leading some fans to theorise that one or both of the characters could be for the chop before the end of episode five.

So is Compston hinting that Jo or Kate could be in the firing line at the end of episode five? Will the episode end on a huge cliffhanger about who could be the next victim of the OCG? Or is there another big surprise – possibly related to Davidson’s mysterious relative – coming our way that we could never see coming?

Well, don’t ask us – we’re not AC-12. We just like watching them do things.

Advertisement

Line of Duty airs on Sunday nights at 9.00pm on BBC One. Want something else to watch? Check out our Drama page or our full TV Guide.