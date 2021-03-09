Line of Duty season 6 trailer teases AC-12’s highest-profile case yet

BBC drama Line of Duty has dropped its first full-length trailer ahead of the hugely anticipated sixth series – and it looks like AC-12 have another extremely tricky case on their hands.

Advertisement

The season will explore an investigation into Joanne Davidson, played by this year’s guest star Kelly Macdonald, a detective who had been the senior investigating officer of a high-profile murder case.

And the 70-second long trailer starts with a bang as Ted Hastings announces that the murder in question is “this force’s highest-profile investigation”.

He later adds, “It will be our job to detect whether police corruption has contributed to this murder remaining unsolved.”

Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) are also seen sweating over the case, alongside new AC-12 recruit Chloe Bishop, played by Shalom Brune-Franklin.

The BBC has previously teased this could be the toughest outing yet for AC-12 and, if the trailer is anything to go by, the cops certainly seem to have their work cut out.

At one point, Steve declares, “A whole line of enquiry has been deliberately suppressed to protect organised crime,” while Kate is seen saying, “All I know is that someone is behind all this,” after Joanne swears her innocence.

There are also plenty of glimpses of Ted’s famous righteous anger, with the commanding officer seen shouting about “a bare-faced liar promoted to our highest office” while he later laments, “When did we stop caring about honesty and integrity?”

Plus it looks like we could finally get answers as to the identity of the fourth member of the group of corrupt officers known as H – with new recruit Chloe asking Steve, “Do you still think there’s a fourth man out there?” to which he replies, “Man, or woman.”

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The series will make its long-awaited return on Sunday 21st March, later than had originally been planned after production was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

It has already been announced that the show’s sixth outing will be the longest yet, with a Line of Duty season six comprising of a total of seven episodes, which will be welcome news to the British general public hungry for entertainment during lockdown.

Jed Mercurio’s twisty thriller about police corruption has grown into one of the UK’s biggest shows, with the previous series drawing in viewership of more than 13 million people.

Advertisement

Line of Duty is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or check out what else is on with our TV Guide.