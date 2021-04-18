A new RadioTimes.com poll has discovered which Line of Duty character fans believe to be the mystery relative of DCI Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald) following last weekend’s epic cliffhanger.

The crime drama left fans stunned with a thrilling episode which ended with DI Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) presenting Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) with a file containing shocking new information about their suspect.

The forensic report revealed Davidson is related to someone that AC-12 has crossed paths with before, but the episode cut to the credits before disclosing who exactly that Jo Davidson’s mystery blood relative is.

In the days since episode four aired, many names have been suggested in connection with the bent copper, but one in particular surged ahead in a poll by RadioTimes.com: Tommy Hunter.

Those who have been watching Line of Duty since the beginning will remember Hunter as a former boss of the deadly organised crime group that counts a number of Central Police officers among its number.

He was arrested at the end of series one and placed into witness protection in exchange for his co-operation with police enquiries, but was later killed by a member of the OCG while in hospital, following an ambush orchestrated by DI Matthew Cottan (Craig Parkinson).

More than 6,000 people voted in our poll, with Hunter cleaning up with almost one-third of the vote, placing him as the obvious frontrunner in the eyes of fans.

However, we won’t know for sure until Line of Duty continues tonight, and there remains a possibility the show could go in another direction entirely – it is well known for its twists, after all.

Here are the top five contenders to be unveiled as Davidson’s relative, according to your votes:

Tommy Hunter – 32 percent John Corbett – 15 percent Andrea Wise – 12 percent Mike Dryden – 11 percent Jackie Laverty – 7 percent

Hunter and Davidson both have strong Scottish accents, which has been one key factor in arousing suspicion that the two of them might be related.

It was previously established that Hunter was born in Glasgow, although the show has not yet stated the region of Scotland that Davidson hails from.

Line of Duty continues on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday 18th April. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.