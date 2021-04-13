Line of Duty’s Dot Cottan actor reveals he originally auditioned for a different role
Craig Parkinson could have played a very different role if he'd gotten the Line of Duty part he actually auditioned for.
The new series of Line of Duty is proving to be the crime drama’s most stressful one yet, with the latest episode leaving us overwhelmed with unanswered questions.
In addition to our Line of Duty episode four recap, one of the best ways to unpack the episode and try to figure out what’s going on is Craig Parkinson’s BBC Sounds podcast, Obsessed with… Line of Duty. The actor, who played bent copper Dot Cottan on the show, is just as obsessed with Jed Mercurio’s detective drama as all of us.
When a fan pointed out on Twitter how Parkinson couldn’t have anticipated he would be making a podcast about the show a decade after auditioning, Parkinson agreed. And, in a reveal worthy of a Line of Duty episode, he also said he actually originally auditioned to play the role of Steve Arnott.
Thanks. Nope. Especially when I actually auditioned to play Steve Arnott https://t.co/UuHl4v8D6V— Craig Parkinson (@Cparks1976) April 12, 2021
Of course, the role eventually went to Martin Compston, though Parkinson still managed to make a long-lasting impression on the series as the late Caddy.
And though we can’t imagine anyone but Compston as the waistcoat-wearing detective, it’s certainly interesting to picture how AC-12 could have looked with Parkinson leading the Line of Duty cast. Especially as we wait eagerly for the next episode.
