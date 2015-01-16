First up, Channel 4's spooky new drama Cyberbully, which starred young Maisie as Casey Jacobs, a digitally connected teen who spent her days immersed in a flurry of texts, video calls and social media updates before being targeted by an advanced computer hacker.

The one-off drama won masses of support on Twitter, much to the delight of the 17-year-old actress...

Many users were mightily impressed with the sensitive handling of such a serious subject matter.

#Cyberbully is really pushing the boundaries for a sensitive topic that doesnt get anywhere enough publicity. Really impressed @Channel4 — Will Dooley (@Will_Dooley) January 15, 2015

For some, it prompted thoughts of action...

Although, Twitter was also mindful of the serious questions raised by the drama:

I hope #cyberbully is helping people realise the effects of bullying, in person and online. — Gozeela (@FusRoMatt) January 15, 2015

A mere 15 minutes after Cyberbully concluded, Twitter turned its attention to Question Time – BBC1's current affairs panel debate which last night welcomed historian David Starkey, political journalist Mehdi Hasan, Tory MP Anna Soubry, Shadow Foreign Secretary Douglas Alexander and President of the Liberal Democrat Party Sal Brinton.

But it was Starkey who caused a stir on Twitter, continuing to trend in the UK throughout the night after accidentally calling Hasan "Ahmed" while making a point:

Twitter certainly didn't let him off the hook...

Just to clarify, David Starkey did indeed call @mehdirhasan 'Ahmed' while trying to demonstrate his knowledge of Islam #bbcqt — Chris York (@ChrisDYork) January 15, 2015

Trust me, most historians are just as embarrassed by David Starkey as everyone else is. #bbcqt — Oliver James (@OliverJamesUK) January 15, 2015

For those after lighter fodder, series four of Suits kicked off over on Dave and fans were – how shall we put it? – excited...

The return of Harvey Specter was chief among the celebrations. We wonder why...?

I WANT HARVEY SPECTER'S BABIES #Suits — George (@mrpig1987) January 15, 2015

And when Patrick J Adams – aka Suits' Mike Ross – logged on for a Q&A after the episode aired, Twitter was freaking out, with many users particularly enjoying his answer to this question...

And finally, for fans of an old favourite, there was Armageddon. Starring Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton, Ben Affleck and Liv Tyler, it comes as little surprise that the action-packed apocalyptic flick went down a treat among social media users...

It was no easy ride for Thursday evening viewers.

But it seems there's no end to the appetite for seeing Bruce Willis coming to Earth's rescue...

What did you watch on telly last night? Did you enjoy Cyberbully, Question Time, Suits or Armageddon? Let us know in the comments box below...