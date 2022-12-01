In the fifth season of the Netflix royal drama, Queen Elizabeth II is played by actress Imelda Staunton and in the eighth episode of the season, Gunpowder, we are introduced to her circle of friends and ladies-in-waiting.

There are numerous supporting characters in the cast of The Crown.

Among these women is Lady Susan Hussey, the wife of the governor of the BBC, Marmaduke "Duke" Hussey, who is a staunch royalist but unaware of the plans for BBC Panorama to interview Diana, Princess of Wales (Elizabeth Debicki).

So, who is Lady Susan Hussey and who portrays her in The Crown?

Who is Lady Susan Hussey?

Lady Susan Hussey in March 2022. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Lady Susan Hussey is the Baroness Hussey of North Bradley and was Woman of the Bedchamber to Queen Elizabeth II.

The aristocrat was also married to Marmaduke Hussey, Baron Hussey of North Bradley, who was a former governor of the BBC.

Marmaduke "Duke" Hussey died in 2006, survived by his wife and two children.

Baroness Hussey joined the royal household in 1960 before rising to the high position of Woman of the Bedchamber, a lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II.

A close friend of the late monarch, Baroness Hussey is the godmother of Queen Elizabeth II's grandson and current heir to the throne, William, Prince of Wales.

Baroness Hussey accompanied Queen Elizabeth II in the car to the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in 2021.

Queen Elizabeth II accompanied by Lady Susan Hussey at a walkabout for her Diamond Jubilee. Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Baroness Hussey was made a Lady of the Household in Buckingham Palace by King Charles III.

On Wednesday 30th November 2022, BBC News reported that Baroness Hussey had apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss, Ngozi Fulani, where she was "really" from.

The palace described the remarks as "unacceptable and deeply regrettable", while a spokesperson for Baroness Hussey's godson Prince William added that "racism has no place in our society".

They continued: "The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect."

The full statement from Buckingham Palace said: "We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details.

"In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.

"In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect.

"All members of the household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times."

Who plays Lady Susan Hussey in The Crown?

Haydn Gwynne in September 2022 in London. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Lady Susan Hussey is portrayed in The Crown by English actress Haydn Gwynne.

The actress is best known for her comedy performances in the series Drop the Dead Donkey and for her turn in the Broadway production of Billy Elliot the Musical.

Gwynne has also appeared in the shows Peak Practice and Merseybeat.

The actress also has another royal connection, having portrayed Camilla as Duchess of Cornwall on the Channel 4 comedy The Windsors.

The Crown seasons 1 to 5 are available now on Netflix.

