Marshall announced he was leaving Death in Paradise in 2017, passing on the baton to Ardal O'Hanlon, who now leads the cast as DI Jack Mooney.

But unlike his unfortunate predecessor DI Richard Poole (Ben Miller), Humphrey managed to escape Saint Marie without being murdered. Instead, he moved to London to be with the woman he loved.

That leaves the door open for Humphrey to pack up his linen jackets and jump on a plane to Saint Marie for a visit.

Asked if he'd take up an opportunity to bring his character back for a cameo, Marshall simply replied: "Absolutely."

The actor originally left Death in Paradise because it was "no longer practical" to spend half the year filming in Guadeloupe.

But speaking at a press event for his upcoming Jane Austen drama Sanditon, Marshall said: "Would I do a cameo? Would I go back, and do a cameo in Death in Paradise? Unequivocally yes."

Kris Marshall in Sanditon (ITV)

In fact, Sanditon and Death in Paradise are both made by the same production company – and Belinda Campbell is an executive producer on both.

"Great, great question. Loving this," Campbell joked as she listened to Marshall's answer.

"My ex-boss and my current boss is over there," the actor explained, gesturing towards Campbell. "And so, unequivocally yes."

That sounds hopeful...

Sanditon begins on Sunday 25th August 2019 on ITV. Death in Paradise returns to BBC1 in 2020.