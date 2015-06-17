The TV show wrapped up after eight seasons in 2011 with Vincent apparently in love, Jeremy Piven's Ari Gold giving up his job as an agent and the rest of the cast finding different kinds of happiness.

In order to get the film going, that happiness unravels somewhat to set up a movie packed with some funny set-pieces moments – and tonnes of Hollywood glamour.

And as you can see in our exclusive video (above), both stars also reveal how they get to the essence of their characters in the way they walk – and what their favourite cameo appearance is.

There's certainly plenty to choose from with walk-on parts from Frasier star Kelsey Grammer, Liam Neeson, Billy Bob Thornton and many, many more...

Entourage is on general release in the UK on June 19th