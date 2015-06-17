Kevin Dillon and Jerry Ferrara: the Entourage TV series is over but we'd love to do another movie
The two stars tell RadioTimes.com about bringing their TV show to the silver screen and reveal their favourite celebrity cameos
Entourage the movie is coming to the UK this weekend and we caught up with the stars reviving the hit HBO series on the silver screen.
Kevin Dillon who plays the self-obsessed actor Johnny Drama and Jerry Ferrara, the lovable Turtle, told RadioTimes.com that the TV show will never return – but they'd love to do another movie featuring the fabled entourage of old friends who congregate around Adrian Grenier's superstar actor Vincent Chase.
The TV show wrapped up after eight seasons in 2011 with Vincent apparently in love, Jeremy Piven's Ari Gold giving up his job as an agent and the rest of the cast finding different kinds of happiness.
In order to get the film going, that happiness unravels somewhat to set up a movie packed with some funny set-pieces moments – and tonnes of Hollywood glamour.
And as you can see in our exclusive video (above), both stars also reveal how they get to the essence of their characters in the way they walk – and what their favourite cameo appearance is.
There's certainly plenty to choose from with walk-on parts from Frasier star Kelsey Grammer, Liam Neeson, Billy Bob Thornton and many, many more...
Entourage is on general release in the UK on June 19th