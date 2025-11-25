Period drama Rivals and mystery crime series Ludwig are among the British productions that have won prizes at this year’s International Emmy Awards.

Ad

Disney+ series Rivals, which is based on Dame Jilly Cooper’s hit 1988 novel of the same name and centres on a group of wealthy media figures, bagged the award for Best Drama Series.

BBC series Ludwig, which stars David Mitchell as a puzzle designer who adopts the identity of his twin brother James to uncover the mystery of his disappearance, received the Best Comedy award.

Meanwhile, Line of Duty star Anna Maxwell Martin won the Best Performance by an Actress category for her role in the ITV true crime mini-series Until I Kill You.

Anna Maxwell Martin as Delia Balmer in Until I Kill You. ITV

The four-part drama is based on Delia Balmer’s autobiography and tells the harrowing tale of her near-fatal relationship with serial killer John Sweeney.

Further successes for UK shows included BBC series Lost Boys and Fairies, which received the TV Movie/Mini Series award. The series follows the tale of a gay couple’s journey to adoption.

Fallen, which follows 17-year-old Lucina “Luce” Price as she’s put into a rehab facility, claimed the Best Kids Live-Action Show award, while BBC Two’s Hell Jumper received Best Documentary for its first-person footage of volunteers in Ukraine.

Read more:

Elsewhere, Channel 4’s Dispatches: Kill Zone: Inside Gaza won the Emmy in the Current Affairs category.

The documentary tells “the story of the Israeli military assault on Gaza following the Oct 7th attacks” and takes “a raw and harrowing look at how the lives of Palestinians have been uprooted and destroyed, seen and told through the eyes of children, journalists and doctors”.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.