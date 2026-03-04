❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
I, Jack Wright future confirmed as BBC acquires rights to episodes and confirms new cast details
The murder mystery series originally aired on U&Alibi.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Wednesday, 4 March 2026 at 4:12 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad