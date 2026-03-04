It's been almost a year since I, Jack Wright debuted on U&Alibi, and some fans may have given up hope that they would ever get a follow-up to that huge season 1 cliffhanger – however, some surprising news has just been revealed about the show's future.

The BBC has announced that it has acquired the show's second season, meaning it will air on BBC One and iPlayer, rather than on U&Alibi. The broadcaster has also picked the show's first season, which will air on the BBC later this year.

The second season of the murder mystery series from Unforgotten creator Chris Lang will see Nikki Amuka-Bird, John Simm, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, Daniel Rigby and Harry Lloyd all return as their central characters.

We do not yet know whether other stars such as Trevor Eve, Gemma Jones, Zoë Tapper, Niamh Cusack, Rakhee Thakrar, Percelle Ascott, James Fleet and Lena Kaur will be back as well.

Harry Lloyd as DCI Hector Morgan in I, Jack Wright. UKTV

However, we do know that two new cast members will be joining the series, with Tom Austen (Rematch) and Zora Bishop (Hijack) confirmed to be playing new characters.

The synopsis for season 2 says: "The Wrights are back – and deadlier than ever. Still reeling from the death of patriarch Jack, the family are blindsided by the arrest of one of their own for his murder. But have the police got the right person? And more importantly, how could this affect their inheritance payouts?

"Add in one new family member, two new wills, and three new bodies, and prepare for an explosive return to the twisted world of the Wright family."

Sue Deeks, head of scripted pre-buy acquisitions at the BBC, said in a statement: "I, Jack Wright is a terrific family thriller. Full of enjoyable performances, with really clever twists and turns, it is simply pure entertainment."

Meanwhile Polly Williams, Executive Producer for production company Federation Stories said: "I, Jack Wright is a riotous, pacey treat and we are so thrilled that series 1 and 2 will air on BBC. Dysfunctional families are endlessly fascinating, and in I, Jack Wright, Chris has created an unforgettable crew whom we hope audiences will be appalled, moved, and surprised by."

Last year, Lang said at a Q&A for the first season that "there is definitely the potential for another series - and then another!"

He teased that the show could even spin-off to focus on other families rather than just the Wrights, calling it a "universal story that has endless possibility".

I, Jack Wright season 1 is available to stream on demand on Sky, Virgin, BT and TalkTalk. It will be coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

