The new series consists of eight episodes and, like its predecessor, follows a group of high schoolers as they navigate the challenges of teenage life, with the cast largely made up of relative newcomers.

This week, Netflix launches Heartbreak High – a reboot of the classic Australian teen drama that first aired in the '90s.

With the new series arriving, you might be wondering if it's still possible to watch the original show, which was itself a spin-off of the 1993 film The Heartbreak Kid.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the original Heartbreak High ahead of the new reboot.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch the original Heartbreak High

The good news is that it couldn't be easier to watch the original series – with all seven seasons of Heartbreak High currently available to stream on Netflix.

And with some seasons running to around 40 episodes in length, there's a lot to dig into, with 210 episodes in total to enjoy.

The first five seasons of the series took place at the fictional Hartley High before a change of location for the final two seasons to Hartley Heights, with the cast of characters constantly changing throughout the run.

Is The Heartbreak Kid available to stream?

The original Heartbreak High series was itself based on the 1993 film The Heartbreak Kid – not to be confused with the 1972 or 2007 films of the same title.

Unfortunately for those wishing to check out where it all began, the film is not currently streaming on any VOD platforms – either with a subscription or for rental/purchase – while hard copies also seem difficult to track down.

Should it become available at some point further down the line, we'll update this page accordingly.

Heartbreak High is streaming on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.