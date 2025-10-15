Hope Street season 5 has finally been given a confirmed released date on BBC One, and it's sooner than fans might have expected.

The beloved Northern Irish police and crime drama will return to BBC One on Friday 31st October 2025 – what date could be more fitting for such a suspense-filled show than Halloween?

If you just can't wait, then in an added treat for fans, all episodes will be available to stream as a box set on BBC iPlayer even earlier – with season 5 scheduled to land on iPlayer in its entirety on Monday 27th October.

Season 5 will also mark a milestone for the TV series as it will see the show's 50th episode.

Hope Street follows the local police department in the fictional Northern Ireland seaside town of Port Devine where they tackle everything from petty thefts to organised crime, all whilst maintaining relationships with the tight knit local community.

Kerri Quinn as Marlene Pettigrew in Hope Street. BBC/Long Story TV/Jack McGuire

Since its debut in 2021, the show has built up a large fanbase who have fallen in love with the show's characters and its warm, easy-watching vibe.

The new season will see some new faces join the cast's ranks. Cameron Cuffe, best known for ITV's The Halcyon and the BBC adaption of Dolly Alderton's novel Everything I Know About Love, is joining the cast as Constable Donal Gallagher, who joined the police after his promising rugby career was cut short.

Cuffe is joined by Belfast-born Jenn Murray who has appeared in Hollywood blockbusters Maleficent, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Her character, Dr Sasha Cookson, moves to Port Devine to take over her late father's medical practice where she finds a spark with the new constable.

But for loyal fans who might be growing concerned, not to worry – core cast members Kerri Quinn, Tara Lynne O’Neill, Aaron McCusker and Niamh McGrady are all confirmed to be returning for season 5.

Marcus Onilude (Luke Jackson), Finnian Garbutt (Ryan Power), Katie Shortt (Brandi McClure), Eleanor Methven (Lois Dunlop), Paddy Jenkins (Seamie McCarthy), RhéAna Kamalu (Chloe Jackson) and Jonny Grogan (Ross Dunlop) are also all back for more. Phew!

Hope Street season 5 is coming to BBC One on Friday 31st October 2025. All episodes of season 5 will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer the same day.

