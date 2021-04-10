Grey’s Anatomy star responds to whether the show can continue after season 17

Giacomo Gianniotti – who plays Andrew DeLuca on Grey’s Anatomy – has addressed the show’s future amid speculation that series 17 could be its last.

The much-loved medical drama continues to have a huge following of fans since it first aired on ABC in 2005, but lead star Ellen Pompeo recently disclosed conversations about the possibility of eventually wrapping it up.

Gianniotti has said that the show has already surpassed its expectations of longevity, and proven that it could continue for as along as the creatives behind it want to keep it going.

“You ask if there’s still life left in a show after maybe six or seven years,” he told Digital Spy. “For a show that’s in its 17th, I think we’ve sort of passed [asking the question] at this point. They have created a model and a formula for making this show forever. Grey’s Anatomy is [also] always highlighting current events issues and issues that need to be brought to the forefront. So there will never be a shortage of stories that need to be talked about.”

He continued: “But it comes down to the creatives. It comes down to Ellen, it comes down to Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff, the creators of the show, and the network if they really want to keep making it or if they want to make room for something new.

“That’s what it really comes down to.”

Giacomo added that the show still has a huge fanbase and “incredible ratings”, concluding: “I think there’s definitely life left. I just don’t know if the creatives want to keep making it.”

In the latest season, lead star Meredith Grey (Pompeo) has been battling with COVID-19. Unconscious and on a ventilator, she’s been visiting an imaginary beach (a sort of space between life and death). Past characters have been making surprise appearances on the beach, including her late husband “McDreamy” Derek (Patrick Dempsey) and her former roommate George (T.R. Knight). Meredith’s half-sister Lexie Grey (played by Chyler Leigh), makes a reappearance, after she died in a plane crash in the season eight finale.

Meanwhile, Pompeo was asked by Variety about whether she has considered what her character Meredith would do in the show’s final ever scene, to which she replied: “Not the final scene. The final episode I did, but I can’t really tell you because then I’ll have to kill you. Krista (Vernoff, showrunner) and I talked about potential things.”

She then confirmed: “I’ve signed on for one more season is all I can say.”

