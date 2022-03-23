Grantchester star hints Bonnie could be 'love of Will's life'

The new season introduces Will (played by Tom Brittney in the Grantchester cast ) to two potential love interests, Maya (Ellora Torchia) and Bonnie (Charlotte Ritchie), the latter becoming a shoulder for Will to cry on during his affair with Maya.

ITV's Grantchester season 7 may have already introduced the love of Reverend Will Davenport's life, according to series star Robson Green.

At the start of the season, Will is infatuated by his new forbidden romance with Maya, who turns out to be the fiancée of DI Geordie Keating’s boss. However, another arrival to Grantchester, Cathy's widowed niece Bonnie Evans, could turn out to be a more serious match for Will.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Robson Green, who plays Geordie, contrasted Will's reckless romance with Maya to his potential connection with Bonnie.

"[Will] goes, ‘She’s the most incredible woman I've ever met.’ He’s only known [Maya] for five minutes! That's not what relationships are about," Green explained. "You've got to court women. You've got to treat people with respect, you've got to be kind, you've got to understand them.

"Geordie’s pursuit of Cathy took a very, very long time, but he knew she was the one. And Geordie falsely believed when Maya was the one for Will until he discovers who she is, and he's only seen her for five minutes. ‘She's not the one and maybe the love of your life, Will – [that] could be somebody that's on your doorstep.’

"And this is when the lovely Charlotte Ritchie enters the frame as Bonnie."

Tom Brittney's Reverend Will Davenport gets to know Charlotte Ritchie's Bonnie ITV

He continued: "What she's going to offer is a kind of shoulder to cry on for Will throughout the series, and just gives him really strong and clear advice. Maybe Will is looking in the wrong direction. Maybe the love of his life might be staring right at him.

"There is scope for Bonnie to turn up [in season 8]. But it’s more the effect she has on everybody in the story. She becomes the voice of reason for Will, the voice of reason for Geordie, and she sees people that should be together.

"She is the device that tries to bring Geordie and Cathy together because she believes that they are the epitome of true love."

