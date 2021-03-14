Accessibility Links

  Exclusive – First-look at new ITV crime drama Grace ahead to debut episode tonight
Exclusive – First-look at new ITV crime drama Grace ahead of debut episode tonight

The new series features Doctor Who and Life on Mars star John Simm as a down on his luck detective drafted in to help with a crucial case.

Grace

Published:

New crime drama Grace begins on ITV tonight – and RadioTimes.com can reveal a first-look clip from the debut episode.

The feature-length programme airs at 8pm and introduces viewers to unorthodox police detective Roy Grace, played by Doctor Who and Life on Mars star John Simm, as he helps a colleague investigate the disappearance of a Brighton property developer.

In the clip, Grace is warned by Assistant Chief Constable Alison Vosper (Rakie Ayola) to concentrate on his own cases rather than getting drawn into someone else’s investigation.

However, he responds by explaining that since all the other cases he’s been working on are cold cases, a brief delay to those investigations shouldn’t be much of a problem.

“All my clients are long dead,” he tells her. “A day or two, either way, isn’t going to make any difference to them, but it could mean life or death to Michael Neward.”

Vosper then appears to reluctantly accept Grace’s decision but warns him to keep a low profile before she walks away.

Tonight’s episode is the first of a two-part series – with no air date yet revealed for the second instalment – and both episodes are based on the bestselling Roy Grace novels by Peter James.

The first outing is adapted from the first novel in the series, Dead Simple, while the second one takes follow-up book Looking Good Dead as its source.

In addition to Simm and Ayola, the Grace cast also includes turns from Mangrove’s Richie Campbell as high-flying detective DS Glenn Branson and A Discovery of Witches star Adrian Rawlins as medium Harry Frame.

Grace will premiere on ITV on Sunday 14th March at 8pm. If you want to start reading Peter James’ Roy Grace series, you can purchase the first three novels on Amazon. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

