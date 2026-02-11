An upcoming Channel 4 drama starring Hollywood legend Glenn Close has added more famous faces to its cast.

Up to No Good is a forthcoming drama, starring Close as Maud Oldcastle – described as a "hilariously brusque, cantankerous and ruthless older woman" – who has spent her life caring for vulnerable sister, Charlotte (Penelope Wilton).

As she grows increasingly frustrated with her situation, Maud goes to extreme lengths to break free and "claim a long-overdue second act".

"But when a suspicious young detective investigating a death in Maud's building starts to believe there is more to her than meets the eye, Maud is forced to reckon with her crimes, present and past," teases the synopsis.

Today, Channel 4 announced that After Life and Downton Abbey star Wilton had joined the cast as Maud's sister, alongside Bridgerton and Toxic Town breakout Claudia Jessie as the insightful detective on the case.

Other newly revealed cast members include EastEnders icon and recent Doctor Who baddie Anita Dobson, plus Gloria Obianyo (Andor), Ben Crompton (Game Of Thrones) and Meera Syal (The Revenge Club).

Rebecca Holdsworth, Commissioning Editor for Drama at Channel 4, said: "Nina and Moses Raine's deliciously dark and witty world has drawn together a truly fantastic line-up, and we're excited for audiences to be introduced to Maud Oldcastle and the unforgettable characters surrounding her.

"Up to No Good promises a bold, razor sharp and wickedly entertaining series that feels undoubtedly Channel 4."

Creators Nina and Moses Raine are siblings, best known for their work as playwrights, with the former penning 2018 drama Consent and the latter scripting 2014 comedy Donkey Heart.

(L-R) Penelope Wilton, Anita Dobson and Meera Syal John Phillips / Jeff Spicer / Grant Buchanan / Dave Benett / Getty Images

The Raines penned the scripts for Up to No Good, adapted from Helene Tursten's short story collections An Elderly Lady Is Up to No Good and An Elderly Lady Must Not Be Crossed.

Lee Haven Jones is directing the six-part drama, which is currently filming in London, having recently earned acclaim for ITV's affecting true crime series A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story.

Andrew Plotkin of Sony Pictures Television said: "We are thrilled to have Lee Haven Jones directing the series, not only setting the tone, but immersing himself on the ground throughout production.

"With a standout cast joining Glenn to bring Nina and Moses' brilliantly crafted scripts to life, their collaboration further elevates the storytelling at the heart of Up to No Good. What's coming together is remarkable... audiences are in for something truly special."

Up to No Good is coming soon to Channel 4.

