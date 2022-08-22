Fortunately, we're here to clear up any confusion and break down how the drama wrapped up, because we're super helpful like that.

The Girl in the Mirror ending explained

Did Martin and Bruno get their happy ending?

In amongst all the summoning of mythical demons and sinister body swapping, The Girl in the Mirror also found the time to serve up the kind of sweet LGBTQ+ romance you'd expect to see on Heartstopper. But before connecting with his dream man, Martin had to endure quite the trauma.

His fledgling relationship hit another stumbling block when Bruno was nearly killed by his possessed grandfather, prompting Martin to seek out safety with his sister Diana. Understandably disappointed he'd been abandoned in his time of need, Bruno called things off during a heated encounter at their hideout. Yet, thanks to some persuading from Diana, Martin eventually plucked up the courage to return to Bruno's mountainside retreat and for a second, it looked like there was going to be at least one happy ending.

Unfortunately, it appears that Diana has served her brother a death sentence. As the book of prophecies their father inherited states, the chosen one (AKA Martin) will become inhabited by the demon Therion once he's been sent by a family member to a place where all five 'shadows' and their animal spirit carvings have assembled. And as betrayer, Bruno's left eye suddenly turns black and four other possessed souls circle round him, stirring Therion from his centuries-old slumber in the process.

The prospect for Martin (and the pairing we'll call Maruno) looks grim.

Did Alma come back from the dead?

In the penultimate episode, Tom learns bus crash survivor Alma isn't actually Alma at all but her jealous best friend Deva. And the only way he can force the Jess Glynne lookalike out and return his true loved one is to push 'Alma' to the brink of death.

Despite intending to do so during a seaside getaway, Tom gets cold feet and allows 'Alma' to live another day. Shortly after, Deva's abusive stepfather essentially does the job for him when he ambushes 'Alma' in her family treehouse and begins to suffocate her. Just as her physical form is about to breathe her last breath, the real Alma's spirit re-enters it while Deva's summons the energy to push the strangler out the window to his death.

Deva and Alma's late sister Lara – who died from a brain tumour before the bus crash – then head off to the afterlife, but not before the latter assures her mother she'll always be by her side. Having finally got the chance to inhabit her own body again, Alma then briefly reunites with Tom, with the pair agreeing to go their own separate ways and rely on serendipity to bring them back together in the future.

Alma later pays a visit to fairy godmother figure Aurora, who tells her she's been waiting centuries for such a meeting.

How did Deva put things right?

Telma and Deva in The Girl in the Mirror.

Deva was the villain of the piece for much of the series but eventually tried to make amends for her body-swapping antics – and manages to cut quite the sympathetic figure.

Having previously failed to convince her grieving mother Lucia she's now roaming the Earth again as Alma, Deva texts her some disturbing video evidence which at least explains why she was so troubled. In the clip, the teen is shown playing her guitar in her bedroom before being interrupted by her stepfather, who forces himself on Deva.

On seeing the footage, a devastated and knife-brandishing Lucia gets into a fight with her partner. As the sounds of her screaming play over footage of bloody polar bears feasting on their prey, it's implied she doesn’t make it out alive. But we do know that he walks away to get his revenge on the girl who sent the message, an encounter that leads to his dramatic death. The fact Alma is later seen fondly reminiscing about Deva suggests all is now forgiven.

What happened to the others?

The now-possessed student Roque manages to overcome the henchman sent by Martin’s father and alongside his sister, the mysterious Nico and a former coma patient – all of whom have now literally become shadows of their former selves – head for the mountain retreat to help summon Therion.

Has The Girl in the Mirror season 2 been confirmed?

Having left things on a cliffhanger, fans of the show will certainly be hoping for another instalment. We still need to know if Martin can defy his apparent fate, what plans Aurora has for Alma and what carnage the mythical beast will create.

