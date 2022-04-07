Gentleman Jack teaser sees Anne Lister make interesting proposal

The acclaimed period drama from Sally Wainwright has been absent from the schedules for a long time, having been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, but fans are thrilled to see that it's finally just around the corner.

The BBC has unveiled a first-look clip from Gentleman Jack, exclusively for readers of RadioTimes.com , which sees Suranne Jones' Anne Lister make a bold proposal to her lover Ann Walker (played by Sophie Rundle).

Gentleman Jack follows historical figure Anne Lister, who is recognised by many as the first modern lesbian, as she sets about restoring her uncle's estate.

In the process, she crosses paths with Walker and the two embark on a romance that must be handled with the utmost discretion, to avoid the scorn of 19th century elites.

In this new clip, Lister pitches a plan to Walker that would allow them to take their relationship forward a step, while safeguarding their privacy. Watch below:

Lister gifts Walker a beautiful necklace for her birthday, before sharing the idea that Mr Washington and his family move into her Crow Nest property as housekeepers to keep the place feeling lived-in.

However, Walker appears unconvinced by the idea, giving her lover an apprehensive glance before asking if she can think about it before committing an answer.

It's a complex moment between the two characters as both women are seemingly trying to hide their true feelings about the idea, with Lister seeming somewhat disappointed by Walker's lack of enthusiasm.

Gentleman Jack returns to BBC One at 9pm on Sunday 10th April 2022.

