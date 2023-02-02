A spin-off of hit series On My Block, the new series follows a whole new group of friends who have somehow unleashed a curse bringing dark misfortune into their lives. It sounds spookier than it is but undoubtedly, if you're a fan of coming-of-age tales and dark comedy , this'll be the series pick for you.

Streaming now on Netflix , Freeridge has hilariously explored sibling rivalries and deadly curses against the backdrop of the most random mix of themes that we didn't quite know we needed – but have enjoyed nonetheless.

If you've already made your way through the 10 episodes in the series, you'll likely be wondering whether a season 2 of Freeridge is on the horizon. Read on for everything we know about a potential second instalment, including possible release date and cast.

Freeridge. (L to R) Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Gloria, Bryana Salaz as Ines, Tenzing Trainor as Cameron, Ciara Riley Wilson as Demi. Kevin Estrada, Netflix

As of yet, Netflix have not confirmed whether there will be a second season of Freeridge. As the series has just landed on the streaming giant, we're sure there will be news soon as to whether the adventures in the fictional LA neighbourhood will be set to continue or not.

If the success of On My Block is anything to go by, then there could definitely be scope for multiple seasons. Could it reach a four-season run like the original series? We'll just have to wait and see.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In an interview with TVLine, co-creator Jeremy Haft did say that there many tales within the Freeridge series universe.

"The world of Freeridge is very rich and vibrant, and there are tons of stories to tell," said Haft. "We’ve always had a tiny grain of hope — [co-creator] Lauren Iungerich, [executive producer] Jamie Dooner, Eddie [Gonzalez] and myself — always had a hope that we’d continue the stories of Freeridge.

More like this

"Luckily, and with great gratitude, we say thank you to Netflix for allowing us to continue telling those stories. More to come.”

In a joint statement on the ending of On My Block and the start of the Freeridge adventure, co-creators Jamie Uyeshiro, Eddie Gonzalez and Haft said:

“Some of the greatest comments we’ve heard about On My Block were from fans telling us that they felt seen and represented. As we embark on Freeridge, a more female-driven show, we will continue to invest in authentic characters that represent our passionate audience … Oh, and there may be gnomies.”

As it is such a special female-driven show with new characters and stories, it definitely seems like there really is scope for many more episodes. As Netflix comedy head Tracey Pakosta also said, "there are so many more stories to tell in Freeridge" so we really will just have to wait and see.

Freeridge season 2 cast speculation

Freeridge. (L to R) Ciara Riley Wilson as Demi, Tenzing Trainor as Cameron, Bryana Salaz as Ines, Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Gloria. Kevin Estrada/Netflix

Seeing as the new core group of friends is integral in Freeridge, we'd expect them all to return if a second season was given the green light. A list of the main Freeridge characters that would likely return in a potential season 2 are as follows.

Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Gloria

Bryana Salaz as Ines

Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Cam

Ciara Riley Wilson as Demi

Peggy Blow as Marisol

Michael Solomon

Zaire Adams

J.R. Villarreal

Jean Paul San Pedro

Seeing as Paula Garcés, Eric Gutierrez, Eme Ikwuakor and Raushanah Simmons all reprised their On My Block roles in the first season of Freeridge, it's also very likely that they could be returning to the screen if we did get more episodes.

What will Freeridge season 2 be about?

Freeridge. (L to R) Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Gloria, Bryana Salaz as Ines. Kevin Estrada/Netflix

With the group of friends having to navigate a deadly curse, we can expect much of the same to follow them around in season 2. Although the sisters' relationship was up and down at the best of times, we'd only hope that their sibling rivalry somewhat subsides.

But only somewhat – as it did make for some hilarious fight scenes.

Elsewhere, Demi and Cameron's burgeoning romance could be a great plot line to explore in any future series but will it complicate the friendship group dynamic further?

Is there a trailer for Freedridge season 2?

There isn't as Netflix are yet to confirm whether or not there will be a second season of Freeridge. In the meantime, though, you can watch the trailer for season 1 below.

Freedridge is coming to Netflix on Thursday 2nd February. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.