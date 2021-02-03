Accessibility Links

Is Firefly Lane based on a true story?

The story of best friends Tully and Kate may feel familiar for some viewers.

Firefly Lane

Published:

Netflix series Firefly Lane stars Katherine Heigl (Grey’s Anatomy) and Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) as Tully and Kate, best friends from childhood.

The pair first meet as teenagers when Tully moves in across the street, and the two girls quickly bond, despite their differences: Tully is popular and confident, while wallflower Kate is witty but shy. The series chart the ups and downs of their friendship over the course of several decades.

Is Firefly Lane based on a true story?

Firefly Lane
Netflix

No, Netflix series Firefly Lane is not based on a true story, but it is based on Kristin Hannah’s New York Times best-selling book of the same name.

The streamer describes the 10-part series as a “sweeping story of two inseparable best friends and their enduring, complicated bond, spanning four tumultuous decades”.

Katherine Heigl plays the glamorous Tully, whose troubled upbringing means that she is constantly looking for external validation. She becomes a famous talk-show host, but craves connection and becomes jealous of her best friend Kate’s family life.

Also leading the Firefly Lane cast is Sarah Chalke as Kate, a bookish, lonely 14-year-old when she first meets her new neighbour Tully. Both girls harbour ambitions of becoming journalists, but as an adult Kate decides to prioritise family over her career. She’s also insecure about her relationship, convinced that her husband is embroiled in a love triangle with her and Tully.

You can buy Firefly Lane by Kristin Hannah here. Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix

