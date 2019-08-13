Get all the latest Peaky Blinders news direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The first is a shot of Tommy (played by Cillian Murphy), accompanied by what appears to be his young daughter Ruby. From the angle of the shot, and the expression on Tommy's face, they appear to be staring down into a grave — but whose?

The second moment might give us a clue as to whose body Ruby and her father were burying, as we see Tommy appearing to cradle a young boy (take a closer look at the second shot for scale).

And finally the third shot is of Ada (Sophie Rundle) dressed in black — could it be (rather stylish) mourning gear? — and crying silently. Given that she's Charlie's aunt, it would be perfectly natural for her to mourn the loss of her nephew...

Unsure about the fan theory? You can watch the full trailer for yourself below:

The fifth series of Steven Knight's crime family saga is set to centre around Tommy's own fragile mental state, and his dealings with Oswald Mosley MP, a notorious real-life figure who led the British Union of Fascists from the early 1930s.

Peaky Blinders will return for season 5 at 9pm on Sunday 25th August, BBC1