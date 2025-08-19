Now we know that Natalie Dormer and Boyd Holbrook will also be joining the project as other skilled operatives, with Deadline reporting that the former is playing the boss of private military contractor.

Whether the characters will be friends or foes to Sy's lead protagonist is being kept under wraps for the time being.

Dormer rose to fame as Anne Boleyn in The Tudors and Margaery Tyrell in Game of Thrones, with more recent projects including Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and Inside No. 9's Curse of the Ninth.

Meanwhile, Holbrook played The Corinthian in recently concluded fantasy drama The Sandman, with other roles including Donald Pierce in gritty Marvel film Logan and Steve Murphy in crime thriller Narcos.

According to Netflix's Tudum, Extraction (the series) "follows a mercenary [Sy] who's trapped between warring factions and ruthless killers as he navigates a dangerous mission to save hostages in Libya.

"The series delves into the emotional struggles of conflicted and flawed characters, each facing trauma, betrayal, and life-or-death choices."

(L-R) Natalie Dormer and Boyd Holbrook

Glen Mazzara has been confirmed as showrunner on the project; his CV includes credits on hit dramas The Shield, The Walking Dead and, most recently, Nathan Fillion's police procedural The Rookie.

On expanding to the series format, executive producer Angela Russo-Otstot said: "We were inspired to tell more stories in this global franchise, further exploring heroic yet flawed mercenaries who illuminate universal themes.

"Glen Mazzara truly excels at sophisticated and nuanced explorations in the genre series space, and we are thrilled to have the exceptional talents of Omar Sy at the centre of our action-packed, multi-narrative mission."

