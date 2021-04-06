Channel 5 crime drama Intruder continues with its second instalment tonight – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first look clip at the episode.

Advertisement

The four-part series began yesterday, introducing viewers to Rebecca (Elaine Cassidy) and Sam (Tom Meeten), a couple whose idyllic life is turned on its head when Sam accidentally kills a teenaged burglar.

Tonight’s episode will see the pair continuing to deal with the fall-out from the incident as they desperately attempt to cover their tracks, and the clip shows Sam angrily confronting Rebecca’s boss Angela (Helen Behan), who was a witness to the killing.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

After chasing her down, Sam grabs Angela and yells, “You think you’re holding the f**king trump card, don’t you? Well you’re not, you’re not!”

He continues, “You’re holding a f**king grenade, and if you pull the pin, you’ll blow up too. If you breathe a word of this to anybody…”

At this point, Angela interjects, “I’ll go to prison too. I know, I’ll go to prison too.”

Walking away from Sam, she shouts, “If I tell anyone that you killed that boy and it wasn’t self-defence then I’ll go down too. If I tell anyone he was trying to get away and you stabbed him in the back, then we’ll both go to prison. We’ll both go. Because I helped you fake evidence.”

Sam then grabs Angela again and shouts, “Shut up!” before she asks, “What are you going to do?”

“Bash my brain in with a rock and hope those ramblers don’t see?” she adds. “I don’t think so.”

Finally, she walks away from Sam, saying, “Don’t you just love it out here? It’s like another world! I’m starving now…”

Advertisement

Sonny Poon Tip, Adam Richardson, Kriss Dosanjh (All Creatures Great and Small), Seamus Moran (The Tudors), Shane Casey (The Young Offenders), Simon Coury (Line of Duty) and Paul Tylak (Silent Witness) are all part of the Intruder cast, while the series is written by Peep Show’s Gareth Tunley and filmed in Ireland.

Intruder continues on Channel 5 at 9pm on Tuesday 6th April. Check out our Intruder review and rest of our Drama coverage or take a look at our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.