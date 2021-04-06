Exclusive – Angry Sam confronts Angela in first look at Intruder episode 2
The Channel 5 drama continues tonight with another action-packed episode.
Channel 5 crime drama Intruder continues with its second instalment tonight – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first look clip at the episode.
The four-part series began yesterday, introducing viewers to Rebecca (Elaine Cassidy) and Sam (Tom Meeten), a couple whose idyllic life is turned on its head when Sam accidentally kills a teenaged burglar.
Tonight’s episode will see the pair continuing to deal with the fall-out from the incident as they desperately attempt to cover their tracks, and the clip shows Sam angrily confronting Rebecca’s boss Angela (Helen Behan), who was a witness to the killing.
After chasing her down, Sam grabs Angela and yells, “You think you’re holding the f**king trump card, don’t you? Well you’re not, you’re not!”
He continues, “You’re holding a f**king grenade, and if you pull the pin, you’ll blow up too. If you breathe a word of this to anybody…”
At this point, Angela interjects, “I’ll go to prison too. I know, I’ll go to prison too.”
Walking away from Sam, she shouts, “If I tell anyone that you killed that boy and it wasn’t self-defence then I’ll go down too. If I tell anyone he was trying to get away and you stabbed him in the back, then we’ll both go to prison. We’ll both go. Because I helped you fake evidence.”
Sam then grabs Angela again and shouts, “Shut up!” before she asks, “What are you going to do?”
“Bash my brain in with a rock and hope those ramblers don’t see?” she adds. “I don’t think so.”
Finally, she walks away from Sam, saying, “Don’t you just love it out here? It’s like another world! I’m starving now…”
Sonny Poon Tip, Adam Richardson, Kriss Dosanjh (All Creatures Great and Small), Seamus Moran (The Tudors), Shane Casey (The Young Offenders), Simon Coury (Line of Duty) and Paul Tylak (Silent Witness) are all part of the Intruder cast, while the series is written by Peep Show’s Gareth Tunley and filmed in Ireland.