Euphoria star reveals dramatic finale shootout had different outcome

The Zendaya-led drama, which follows the lives of Californian high schoolers as they navigate the travails of being teenagers, featured a shootout between Fez, Ashtray and a SWAT team in the finale. It resulted in Fez being caught in the crossfire and arrested, and Ashtray being killed (we *think* – we heard him being shot and the thud of his body hitting the floor).

Season 2 of Euphoria came to a devastating and brutal conclusion which left the fate of two fan favourites hanging in the balance.

Fifteen-year-old Javon Walton, who stars as Ashtray, aka Fez's unofficial younger brother, has revealed that it was originally going to be Fez (Angus Cloud) who was shot by the hail of bullets from the SWAT team, instead of Ashtray, but the script was rewritten the day before.

"Ashtray wasn’t supposed to get shot," Walton told Variety. "That was another thing. He wasn’t supposed to get shot! It was Fez that was supposed to get shot at first, which is crazy. And then, like a day before, they changed the storyline to me getting shot."

Javon Walton as Ashtray in Euphoria Eddy Chen/HBO

The finale saw Ash locking himself in the bathroom and sheltering in the tub filled with guns, accidentally shooting Fez when the SWAT team arrive, even though Fez is eager to take the blame for Ash killing their associate named Custer, who was an informant for the police.

When asked whether Ash inadvertently shooting Fez was in the original script, Walton replied: "I don’t think that was always there. It was kind of written — the whole thing — like a day before."

The actor says Ash might have survived the shootout, concluding that he has a "shot at being in season 3".

"There’s definitely hope for Ashtray to still be alive," he continued. "Because if there’s somebody who could take a bullet in the show, it’s Ashtray. Ashtray is one badass kid. He’s not playing around. I believe he has a shot about being around for Season 3."

Season 3 has been confirmed, but there's no official word yet on whether Walton will be back as Ashtray.

In the meantime, Netflix has confirmed that the star is joining the cast of Umbrella Academy season 3, so fans can look forward to seeing him in that soon.

