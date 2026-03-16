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Diane Kruger reveals how therapy made her a better actor, the draw of her latest iconic role and her grief for Karl Largerfeld
The actor on filming in fabulous frocks, female power and her friendship with Karl Lagerfeld.
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Published: Monday, 16 March 2026 at 5:01 pm
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