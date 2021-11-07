Who’s the ultimate Dexter villain? Vote for the best baddie in seasons 1-8

Serial killer turned lumberjack Dexter Morgan is back, with Dexter: New Blood set to pick up with the former blood spatter analyst eight years after the original series’ divisive finale.

Other than Dexter toeing a fine line between giving in to his murderous urges while also sticking to his “code”, one of the things that made the series’ eight-season run so great was its villains. And, with Clancy Brown enlisted to play Dexter’s latest nemesis, it looks like that will continue into the reboot.

We’ll have to wait and see if, like most of his previous enemies, he meets a grisly end at the hands of our anti-hero. But will he make it to the Dexter villain hall of fame? And, out of the names on there already, who’s the worst of the lot?

Well, it’s up to you to decide by voting in our poll.

Before you cast your vote, however, a few disclaimers. Some of the names included below definitely stretch traditional definitions of ‘villainy’ – but in a show where the protagonist is a serial killer, that shouldn’t be too surprising.

Some, like John Lithgow’s Arthur Mitchell/Trinity Killer and Jimmy Smits’ Miguel Prado, are pretty straightforward. One killed Dexter’s wife, the other corrupted his code.

But others are not so obvious. James Doakes, for example, becomes Dexter’s nemesis because he suspects him of being a murderer, despite some previous bad behaviour. The same goes for Maria LaGuerta, who is season seven’s ‘antagonist’ as she closes in on Dexter, as well as corrupt cop Stan Liddy.

And yet, they still pose a threat to Dexter in one way of another, even if they haven’t necessarily committed heinous crimes.

So, who’s the worst of the lot? Vote below.

