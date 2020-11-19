And according to executive producer Tim Key, there are more exciting announcements still to be made ahead of the new series in 2021.

"When we were planning our 10th series, we knew we wanted to treat the audience to some massive surprises, and welcoming Sara back to the show after six years is one of the best," he said.

"It’s a joy working with her again and we can’t wait for the audience to see what’s in store for Camille.

"Seeing her filming on the beach in Guadeloupe was one of my favourite moments this series, and the really cool thing is that there are still more surprises to come!"

It remains to be seen what these surprises could be, but the comments will certainly pique the interest of fans ahead of an already hotly anticipated new series.

In addition to the guest stars and returning favourites, the new series will once again star Ralf Little as D.I. Neville Parker, Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, Tobi Bakare as Sergeant JP Hooper, and Elizabeth Bourgine as Mayor Catherine Bordey.

The series has been one of the BBC's highest-rated dramas since it launched in 2011, with viewers loving the escapism offered by the weekly whodunnits set against a stunning Caribbean backdrop.

Death in Paradise returns to BBC One in early 2021. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.