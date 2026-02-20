Every so often, the cases in Death in Paradise directly intersect with the personal lives of one of the central characters.

From Neville being arrested for murder in season 12, to a murder victim in season 13 found to have sexually abused multiple women, including an old friend of Catherine's, there are some investigations that prove especially taxing for the core unit.

And this time, all eyes are on Shaquille Ali-Yebuah's Officer Sebastian Rose.

In an exclusive clip shared with Radio Times, Mervin is playing his first dominoes match – and getting demolished, much to his frustration – when Naomi arrives.

"DS Thomas, please tell me we've got a new case to deal with?" he asks, desperate to excuse himself before losing his dignity entirely. "Because that was genuinely humiliating."

Thankfully, his wish is granted as Naomi informs him that something has come in: "By St Vincent's Church, which is Seb's mother's church."

"He was the one that called it in," she adds as the score swells ominously.

You can watch the clip below.

That development, which was teased in the previous episode, is an "accidental death".

"You think it's suspicious?" asks Mattie (who clearly doesn't realise she's moved to murder island). But Seb explains that "the church was all locked up from the inside, meaning nobody could get in or out".

But this is Death in Paradise, where the impossible happens on a weekly basis, and fresh, troubling details soon come to light – including a letter found by Selwyn that reads: 'There is a dark secret that has been buried for too long, and it's time the truth came out.'

"Not one person is who I thought they were," says Seb in another scene, who appears close to reaching his breaking point.

"But I never thought you'd be one of them," he adds, addressing his own mother.

Oh, Seb. Whatever do you mean?

Death in Paradise airs on Fridays at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

