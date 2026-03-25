In a whopping triple announcement from Paramount+ about one of its hit shows, Criminal Minds: Evolution has been renewed for season 20, with a release date confirmed for the upcoming 19th run.

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It's also been announced that the latest season will feature a plethora guest stars including Heated Rivalry's Connor Storrie amongst other big names in a future episode.

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 has been given a US release date of Thursday 28 May on Paramount+.

Criminal Minds: Evolution follows the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, a team of profilers tasked with analysing and capturing the country’s most dangerous criminals, before they can strike again.

It currently stars Joe Mantegna, AJ Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, RJ Hatanaka, Zach Gilford, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.

Connor Storrie. Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic/Getty Images

As well as Storrie, the new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution guest stars in full includes Justin Kirk (Angels in America), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Clark Gregg (Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD), Paul F Tompkins (Bojack Horseman), Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Kofi Siriboe (Queen Sugar), Lyndon Smith (Step Sisters) and Richard Cabral (Mayans).

Season 19 will also see Jeri Ryan (Star Trek Voyager), Rob Yang (The Menu), Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor), Inny Clemons (Judging Amy), Nicole Pacent (Westworld), Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan), Joseph Cross (Big Little Lies) and Cara Jade Myers (Killers of the Flower Moon) join its cast as guest stars.

Criminal Minds: Evolution is a continuation of the much-loved long-running TV series Criminal Minds that ran for 15 seasons from 2005 to 2020.

In 2022 it was picked up by Paramount+ and a 16th season was released under the new name and with mostly the same characters and cast.

Two spin-offs of Criminal Minds also exist, Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior which ran for one season in 2011 and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders which had two seasons starting in 2016.

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Storrie rose to fame for his breakout role as Ilya Rozanov in the Crave original television series Heated Rivalry, across from Hudson Williams.

The series, which is based on the Game Changers series of novels by Rachel Reid, follows the on-and-off romance between two rival ice hockey players.

Criminal Minds: Evolution arrives in the US on Paramount+ on Thursday 28 May. UK broadcast details are yet to be confirmed.

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