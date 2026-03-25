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Criminal Minds: Evolution future confirmed as season 19 start date revealed with Heated Rivalry's Connor Storrie to guest star
Paramount+ dropped three announcements at once about the much-loved show.
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Published: Wednesday, 25 March 2026 at 4:47 pm
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