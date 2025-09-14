However, while it initially looks that way, soon John finds himself entangled in a series of horrific acts that he can’t get himself out of. But the events are made all the more worse by the feel of the warm and inviting village and their friendly locals.

Here’s what you need to know about where the show was filmed.

Where was Coldwater filmed? All the major locations

Andrew Lincoln stars in Coldwater. Sister Pictures for ITV

Thankfully, Coldwater is a fictional Scottish town, created just for the show. The location was therefore a composite of areas in and around Glasgow.

Speaking of the decision to set the story there, Irish writer David Ireland explained: “I’ve always loved small towns in Scotland and I’ve always wanted to live in one but never had the chance to.

“I love a lot of small towns in Northern Ireland so Coldwater is my little fantasy. You’ve got the beautiful Church, beautiful coffee shops… it's an idealised version of rural Scotland.

“Everybody is friendly, and a little bit strange. Everyone knows your business and people don’t seem to judge you, but maybe they do.

“My life bringing up a family in Scotland, I was trying to get away from writing about violence, tribalism and identity and all the issues in my other work, but I couldn’t escape it,” he added.

Here’s a breakdown of the main areas they used.

Dunlop, East Ayrshire

Andrew Lincoln and Indira Varma star in Coldwater. Sister Pictures for ITV

Dunlop is a small village around 20 miles southeast of Glasgow city. It is where the main external scenes were filmed of Coldwater, and is home to the church, which proves central to the community on the show.

The area prides itself on local produce, including its own cheese shop, as well as a selection of independently owned stores, and of course, the local pub, The Smuggler’s Inn.

Director Lee Haven Jones said of the village: “The key thing for me was to make the place as real as possible. We have to understand why John and Fiona want to live in this rather lovely village, because they’ve come from London and they’re in search of a new life.

“So it was really important that this place felt aspirational, that it was beautiful. But at the same time, it felt very real.”

Glen Fruin and Loch Lomond

Ewen Bremner as Tommy in Coldwater. Sister Pictures for ITV

For the more scenic scenes, the team used Glen Fruin to capture the picturesque nature of Scotland, with valleys, streams and woodland.

It is located adjacent to Loch Lomond, a freshwater lake that’s part of the Trossachs National Park.

While on the show it is part of the village, in reality it is northwest of Glasgow, and approximately 40 miles north of Dunlop, where the show films its external village scenes.

Coldwater premieres on ITV1 at 9pm on Sunday 14th September 2025.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Ad