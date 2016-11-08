Written in blank verse, King Charles III is an imagining of Prince Charles’s accession to the throne following the Queen’s death.

When he refuses to sign a controversial bill into law, political chaos ensues – a constitutional crisis, rioting on the streets, and a tank in front of Buckingham Palace. As Charles wrestles with his own identity, the drama explores the implications for him, his family, and his subjects.

The ‘future history’ saga reunites many of the creative team behind the original Almeida Theatre play, including Tim Pigott-Smith in the title role of Charles, with Oliver Chris as William, Richard Goulding as Harry and Margot Leicester as Camilla.

More like this

Adam James will also reprise his role as Prime Minister Tristram Evans. Joining the cast alongside Riley are Priyanga Burford and Tamara Lawrence.

Riley, who plays feisty horse trainer May Carleton in Peaky Blinders, said: “I’m really excited to come on board King Charles III. It’s such a unique project, to be both modern and rich in verse and to play someone who is real but yet totally re-imagined for this story, is an exciting prospect for an actor. Kate Middleton is a really interesting woman, particularly within the context of this play, and it is a challenge I am really looking forward to.”

Advertisement

Tim Pigott-Smith added: “Performing King Charles in Mike Bartlett’s astonishing play in London and New York has been one of the high points of my career. I am thrilled that we are to film it – it is a drama about us, now, who we are, and the relevance of our monarchy. Television gives it an important democratic voice.”