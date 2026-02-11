Channel 4 has announced that it is the fastest growing streaming platform of 2026 so far, while also achieving significant growth on YouTube.

Across January, the broadcaster’s streaming viewer minutes increased by 25 per cent year-on-year – the biggest jump among leading streamers.

The broadcaster’s linear commercial reach also grew 14 per cent year-on-year in January – ahead of every other major streamer. Linear growth was secured across every demographic including an 18 per cent rise among people aged 16-34 – again ahead of its competitors.

Meanwhile, views of full episodes of Channel 4 shows on YouTube grew 15 per cent year-on-year.

The broadcaster's streaming and linear growth in January was boosted by a line-up that includes popular series such as Patience, which was the number one drama on streaming platforms in January, as well as The Great Pottery Throw Down, What Not to Eat, Secret Genius and Catching a Killer.

Channel 4 HQ at Horseferry Road in London
Channel 4 HQ at Horseferry Road in London. Carl Court / Getty Images

Ian Katz, chief content officer at Channel 4, said: “Last year Channel 4 led the way among commercial broadcasters in converting youth audiences to streaming while underlining the enduring power of linear TV.

“We’re continuing this and more into 2026 – outgrowing the market on both streaming and linear audiences.

“With old favourites like Taskmaster and The Great Pottery Throw Down flying and new hits like Patience, What Not to Eat and Secret Genius cutting through, today's results show that our bold, singular slate of very British programming is resonating with audiences.”

Read more:

