The first ever British Sign Language dating series is coming to TV screens soon, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Launching on LumoTV, the world's leading Deaf-led streaming platform for sign language users and sign-presented content, Hold My Hand follows a diverse group of Deaf and CODA (Children of Deaf Adults) singles as they navigate the highs and lows of modern dating entirely through British Sign Language (BSL).

It is the first dating series of its kind, putting Deaf culture, language and the community's lived experiences at the centre, "redefining what representation, diversity and inclusion in dating shows and reality television should look like".

The three-part series begins on Friday 13th February and is hosted by renowned identical twins Hermon and Heroda Berhane, the duo behind the fashion-meets-travel platform Being Her, celebrated for championing Deaf visibility in lifestyle media.

Throughout the series, the contestants will build connections through various challenges and open conversations, testing their chemistry with one another and going beyond words.

The synopsis continues: "Each episode introduces a new group of singles who take part in three rounds, with eliminations and voting, shaping who stays and who leaves as relationships begin to form. By the end of each episode, hopeful matches are made. One episode in particular is dedicated to LGBTQIA individuals, reflecting the diversity of the community.

"From first impressions to romantic sparks and facing difficult choices, the series gives audiences a glimpse into a unique dating experience as part of a bold and exciting new format from the world’s only Deaf TV commissioner."

Hold My Hand is coming to LumoTV on 13th February. LumoTV

Camilla Arnold, CEO of LumoTV, said: "Hold My Hand is more than just a dating show, but a turning point for how Deaf stories are told on screen. For too long, the use of British Sign Language has been treated as an afterthought in mainstream entertainment and reality TV.

"With this series, we’re flipping that on its head and celebrating Deaf identity via a strong and fun format with huge mainstream potential. We hope it not only entertains Deaf and signing audiences but also hearing viewers to encourage more people to engage with BSL and broadens perceptions of what modern dating can look like."

All three episodes of Hold My Hand will be available to stream on LumoTV and YouTube from Friday 13th February.

