Casualty horror as Jade is spiked – will Faith find her before she’s attacked?

Despite her only trying to do a good thing for Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell), Jade Lovall (Gabriella Leon) finds herself in serious danger in dramatic scenes coming to this week’s episode of Casualty.

Advertisement

Faith has had a tough time lately with the end of her relationship and being forced on leave from Holby General for letting her personal life interfere with her job – it is little wonder that Jade thinks she is in need of a good time.

So when Jade suggests a night out at a club, Faith eagerly accepts and the two women hope that they will be able to have enough fun that Faith forgets about her problems – for one night at least. But it turns out to be a memorable night for all the wrong reasons.

The problems for Jade start early on when the loud noise of the venue leads to her having to remove her hearing aid. Relying on lip-reading alone, she and Faith discuss all that has been happening and they eventually decide to focus on enjoying themselves and head to the dance floor.

What they do not know is that Jade has already been targeted and her drink is spiked while left unattended. It doesn’t take long for Jade to start feeling the effects and they really kick in while she is alone and Faith is getting the next round of drinks in.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

As she falls to the floor, the man that drugged her is there to catch her fall and he leads her away from the table and treads on her hearing aid as they go. When Faith returns, she is confused that Jade is nowhere to be seen and that confusion turns to worry when she spots the broken hearing aid.

As for Jade, her situation worsens when she is dragged into an alleyway and thrown to the ground. Will Faith find her outside the club before it’s too late?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Casualty page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.