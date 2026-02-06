In Call the Midwife season 15, crunch time is fast approaching for Nonnatus House.

The institution, which has played a vital role in Poplar's welfare for decades, could soon be forced to close its doors for good if the sisters don't fall in line with the NHS, which will stop their funding from the end of the year if they don't ditch their religious clothing.

While Jenny Agutter previously noted that making such a demand is "fine in itself", it raises a "bigger question," explaining: "It's not just a matter of identification, it's a matter of knowing what one's role is and what they're meant to be doing, and feeling that one’s no longer wanted."

First the habit, and then what? The ceasing of Nonnatus House altogether?

As a result, Sister Julienne has spent the past few weeks deep in thought, weighing up whether the sisters should comply or go on their not-so-merry way, ahead of 31st August – also known as the feast day of Saint Raymond Nonnatus – when she will submit her response.

But during that time, some of those around her have become increasingly desperate for answers, notably Trixie, who has hinted on more than one occasion that they can no longer wait – and has also been doing some thinking of her own.

Now that she's taken on a more managerial role alongside her midwifery duties, Trixie took it upon herself to speak to The Lady Emily, a private clinic, to explore how they are financed – news which was not well received by Sister Julienne.

"They are for the benefit of the rich, not the needy," she snapped — the air thick with tension.

Speaking recently at the Radio Times Covers Party 2026, Helen George addressed the friction between the pair, who are united by their work and have always had a positive relationship, but diverge in a very profound way.

"[Creator] Heidi [Thomas] has always been so clever, showing the differences between the midwives and the nuns, and the absence of religion in Trixie's life, and how that affects her and how she just can't understand," she explained. "She's so passionate about Nonnatus House and keeping the family, and it's such an important part of her life. And I think she'd be personally, utterly lost without it.

Helen George as Trixe Aylward and Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne. BBC

"So the idea that that Sister Julienne won't get rid of the habit, just to keep it going, to help, to help all of these women, to help the community, she just doesn't comprehend. She finds it entirely frustrating."

"She understands it," added George. "She just doesn't like it."

Regardless of the outcome for Nonnatus House and the people that power it, this chapter of Call the Midwife "very much brings an era to an end", teased Thomas, who has always found "change" a useful tool when crafting her storylines.

"I've had a lot of these stories in mind for a long time, and change has generated so many of our stories over the past few years," she told RadioTimes.com.

"I'm not quite sure what I would do if things weren't changing. The whole point is, it's about change and challenge."

But while constantly "looking to the future" feels "organic" for the writer, she admitted that it can also be "emotional".

"I think we've all cried our eyes out at different times because things never will be the same again," she added. "But the whole thing with Call the Midwife, like life itself, it's a process of constant evolution for our characters and also for the stories."

