❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter teases Trixie's role in season 15 as Nonnatus House is threatened
"She's very pleased that she has come back from the States and is able to take on that role."
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Tuesday, 6 January 2026 at 4:12 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad