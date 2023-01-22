After a spiky encounter with a doctor who also sits on the board of health, she received a letter summoning her to appear before a panel on the grounds that she's working past retirement age.

Nurse Crane's (Linda Bassett) role at Nonnatus House was under serious threat in tonight's (Sunday 22nd January) episode of Call the Midwife .

"You've broken no laws," says Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen), attempting to ease her fears. "You have no need to explain yourself."

But Nurse Crane was already envisaging the worst.

"I do though," she replies. "What if they tell me I've got to give up working? Who would I be without this uniform?"

Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane in Call the Midwife.

Thankfully, Nurse Crane won't be hanging up her tunic anytime soon. Instead, she's been instructed to attend a number of refresher courses to ensure that she's up to date with the latest developments.

"I'm a good midwife, but that doesn't mean I can't be a better one," she said. She went on to talk about how Nonnatus House "does things differently", but a member of the board swiftly cut her off before she could say her piece.

"Yes, you do," he responded, visibly unimpressed. "And it's gone on far too long. Nonnatus House and its eccentricities we will return to in due course. I will be speaking to Sister Julienne."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

A short time later, Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) communicated her concerns to Nurse Crane, Sister Veronica (Rebecca Gethings) and Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt). "I have to be completely candid with you," she said. "I've been worried about the council's attitude to Nonnatus House for some time. But things have taken a marked turn for the worse."

The board has yet to specify what grand plans it has in store, but the midwives should expect the news "soon enough".

Just when you thought they were out of the woods, the future looks more uncertain than ever.

Call the Midwife airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One. Seasons 1-12 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.