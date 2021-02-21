Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey promises “steamy” season two – “The producers will work their magic”

One of the many notable things about Netflix period drama Bridgerton was the steamy nature of its intimate scenes – and one of the show’s stars has promised more of the same in season two.

Jonathan Bailey, whose character Anthony Bridgerton is set to become the main focus in the second run, has said he’s sure the hit series will stick to its winning formula for the next outing.

“The thing that’s so at the heart of Bridgerton is intimacy and identity and sexuality,” he told the Mirror. “And so of course that’s something we’re going to have to make sure we continue with.

“The amazing producers will work magic, I’m sure, to make sure we still get the steaminess that we all deserve.”

After debuting on Netflix on Christmas Day 2020, Bridgerton quickly took the streamer by storm – becoming its most-watched show ever, with an astonishing 82 million households tuning in during its first 28 days on the platform.

Unsurprisingly, Bridgerton was officially renewed for a second run in January, with production set to begin this Spring and Bailey set to take on a leading role.

Netflix confirmed the news in a release written in the style of the show’s narrator Lady Whistledown, which read: “This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen to report on any and all of his romantic activities.”

Sex Education star Simone Ashley will join the Bridgerton cast as the new heroine Kate Sharma (changed from Kate Sheffield in the books), who is Anthony’s main romantic interest in the series.

It’s unlikely the second run will be the show’s last, with showrunner Chris Van Dusen revealing he’d like to see as many as eight seasons of the show, one for each of Julia Quinn’s novels.