*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Bridgerton season 4 part 2.*

Ad

In the final episode of Bridgerton season 4 part 2, there were surprises galore being dished up – not least for Lady Violet (Ruth Gemmell) who seemed to cut off her engagement to Lord Marcus (Daniel Francis).

Despite the pair sharing an undeniable connection throughout the season and being a beloved couple for fans everywhere, Violet didn't feel ready to tell her children about their engagement, before revealing that actually, she'd rather like to keep their unwed arrangement as it is.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Daniel Francis as Lord Anderson, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025 Liam Daniel/Netflix

With Marcus being taken aback by Violet's request, simply wanting to be married to her, their relationship hangs in the balance but certainly seems over for now. While it was a sad moment for the pair, it was also one that was empowering for Violet, showrunner Jess Brownell reveals.

Speaking to Radio Times, Brownell revealed: "Yeah, you know I love the chemistry between them and it’s been so fun to see people reacting to ‘I am the tea’.

"But it also felt too early for Violet, when this is the first person she’s dated since her husband died, to get back into a marriage. I think she does have some self discovery to do and it is quite empowering, I’m quite excited for her to go on that journey over the next couple seasons."

In the finale, we also saw how Violet reflected on her own younger years and saw much of herself in Benedict and the way he has gone through life. Could reference to a young Violet be pointing at another spin-off series, perhaps?

"That’s up to Shonda!," Brownell told Radio Times.

Read more:

"Maybe it’s my way of being like, ‘Please, let’s do a spin-off!’. I would so love a young Violet spin-off. I think that’s up to Shonda [Rhimes] and I’m so focused on the hopeful eight seasons that we have that I don’t have my head in that. But I would watch the hell out of a young Violet spin-off, for sure."

As for what lies ahead for Violet, we'll simply have to wait and see. But, with a renewed focus on her own life and identity that's set aside from being a wife and mother, perhaps we could be seeing a whole new side of the matriarch in seasons to come.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

Bridgerton season 1-4 are available to watch on Netflix now. You can buy the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.

Add Bridgerton to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.