From the moment the photo emerges, Suzie and her best friend and manager launch into damage control mode, doing their best to prevent Suzie's life and career from unravelling. As you can see in the teaser, they're not doing a great job of it, especially Suzie:

Sky has stated the "bold, bracing" drama explores "the moment in life when the mask slips, asking if any of us can survive being well and truly ‘known’."

Joining Piper in the cast are Leila Farzad (Innocents) and Daniel Ings (Lovesick). Secret Diary of a Call Girl and Succession writer Lucy Prebble is also on board.

“It’s taken years to finally get Lucy, my long-term GF and favourite writer in London - to work with me again," Piper says of the collaboration. "We feel we’ve created something timely and not for the faint-hearted. If you too suffer with anxiety, shame, compulsive lying but like a laugh, please tune in at some point.”

I Hate Suzie is set to premiere on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at some point in 2020.