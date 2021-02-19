Meet the cast of Disney Plus drama Big Sky

Katheryn Winnick (Vikings) and Ryan Phillippe (Cruel Intentions) play an estranged couple forced to team up to help solve the disappearance of two teenagers in thriller Big Sky.

The show – part of the new Star on Disney+ section arriving on the streaming platform – has an ensemble cast, and follows private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Cody Hoyt (Phillippe) as they join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt (Winnick).

American Horror Story’s John Carroll Lynch also co-stars as a state trooper who’s not all that he seems.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in Big Sky.

Katheryn Winnick plays Jenny Hoyt

Disney

Who is Jenny Hoyt? An ex-cop, and Cody’s estranged wife, she joins forces with him and his partner Cassie at their private detective agency when two teenage girls go missing from the area.

Where have I seen Katheryn Winnick before? She’s best known as shieldmaiden Lagertha in Vikings and as journalist Hannah Burley in Bones. She’s also starred in Law & Order, Nikita, and The Dark Tower, among other projects.

Watch Big Sky on Disney Plus (from 23rd February)

Ryan Phillippe plays Cody Hoyt

Disney

Who is Cody Hoyt? He runs a private detective agency, Dewell & Hoyt, alongside partner Cassie Dewell.

Where have I seen Ryan Philippe before? He’s known for his film roles, including Cruel Intentions, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Studio 54, in addition to more recent projects like Secrets and Lies.

Kylie Bunbury plays Cassie Dewell

Disney

Who is Cassie Dewell? She co-runs a detective agency alongside Cody Hoyt, and has a difficult relationship with Jenny.

Where have I seen Kylie Bunbury before? She’s best known for roles in Pitch and in Netflix’s mini-series When They See Us (as Angie Richardson). She’s also starred in Brave New World, Under the Dome, and Twisted.

Esse James Keitel plays Jerrie Kennedy

Disney

Who is Jerrie Kennedy? A transfeminine sex worker and aspiring singer who becomes caught up in a series of kidnappings.

Where have I seen Esse James Keitel before? Keitel has starred in Alex Strangelove, Forever Alone, and Younger.

John Carroll Lynch plays Rick Legarski

Disney

Who is Rick Legarski? A Montana Highway Patrol officer with links to human trafficking.

Where have I seen John Carroll Lynch before? The actor and director has starred in Shutter Island, The Founder, Zodiac, Fargo, and in American Horror Story (playing Twisty in “Freak Show”, among others).

Big Sky will be released on Star on Disney+ on 23rd February 2021.

Big Sky will be released on Star on Disney+ on 23rd February 2021.