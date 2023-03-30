The penultimate instalment of the season will see the detective puzzling over the links between three different arson attacks on local businesses, and in a first-look clip exclusive to RadioTimes.com he can be seen attending the site of the second fire along with DS Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi).

Kris Marshall's DI Humphrey Goodman has another new case on his hands in this week's episode of Beyond Paradise – as he finds himself trying to solve the cause of a mysterious series of fires in Shipton Abbott.

"Exactly the same MO as the farm," they are told when they arrive at the scene – and we soon see that the world PIG has been scrawled nearby.

"Can you think of any reason at all why someone might want to do this?" Esther asks the property owner Suzy, with Humphrey suggesting that it could be a disgruntled employee or client.

Suzy answers in the negative, and when Humphrey tells her of the other fire earlier in the day she says she's already heard and reveals she's not a fan of that owner, who she says has got a "reputation".

"You're better off asking his ex-employees about that..." she continues when pressed for more information by Humphrey.

The synopsis for the episode reads: "Panic spreads throughout Shipton Abbott when an arsonist targets three local businesses, scrawling the word PIG at the scene of each fire. Humphrey and the team are baffled until they realise the fires follow an unusual pattern by invoking the Three Little Pigs fable.

"A reluctant Kelby is called on by an eccentric local to investigate a break-in, but soon realises that this might be the key to solving the arson case. Elsewhere, Martha has some serious thinking to do."

Beyond Paradise continues tomorrow, Friday 31st March, at 8pm on BBC One. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

