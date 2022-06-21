Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has teased Cranston and Paul's upcoming roles in the Breaking Bad spin-off's new season, appearing to suggest that the meth-making team won't be appearing just once.

It's been a while since Walter White and Jesse Pinkman last appeared on our screens and so Breaking Bad fans understandably can't wait to see them once again in the final season of Better Call Saul – and they might be appearing in more than just a cameo scene.

Bryan Cranston and Bob Odenkirk in Breaking Bad AMC

Speaking to Metro.co.uk at the Tribeca Film Festival, Odenkirk said it was a "full-circle moment" seeing Cranston and Paul on set once again.

"[It was] so good. Seeing Bryan and Aaron playing Walt and Jesse," he added. "It’s not just one time... And it was great."

While it's not clear exactly what Odenkirk means by "not just one time", it's got fans excited that we might be seeing more of Walt and Jesse than previously expected.

It's worth noting that Cranston himself said in an interview earlier this month on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan that he and Paul returned for "an episode", which they shot a year-and-a-half ago, and even he "[doesn't] know what it is" – so watch this space.

The AMC crime drama, which first aired in 2015, follows con artist and criminal attorney Saul Goodman and is a prequel to Breaking Bad, following Jimmy McGill as he turns into the lawyer who eventually comes to help Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

Better Call Saul creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould hinted at a Breaking Bad reunion in the show's final season earlier this year, teasing that the two timelines would "start crossing over".

Odenkirk, who plays Saul Goodman, also suggested in February that season 6 would be the "best season of all" after filming wrapped.

Better Call Saul season 6 part 2 arrives on Netflix in the UK on Monday 12th July. Check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained or visit our TV guide for more to watch.